Abducted Indian Priest Begging For Life In Video

By Stefan J. Bos, Chief International Correspondent BosNewsLife

NEW DELHI/SANAA (BosNewsLife)-- Christians in the Arabic Peninsula have urged prayers for an Indian priest abducted in Yemen by Islamic militants on March 4, 2016, as New Year's Day was overshadowed by uncertainty over his condition and whereabouts. The appeal came after priest Tom Uzhunnalil was seen begging for his life in video footage published by social media, a day after Christmas.

NEWS ALERT: Iran Pastor, Christians Facing Long Prison Term and Lashes


By Stefan J. Bos, Chief International Correspondent BosNewsLife

TEHRAN, IRAN (BosNewsLife)-- Iranian Christians have urged prayers for Pastor Yousef Nadarkhani, who was acquitted of apostasy in 2012 after being sentenced to death by hanging, and three other believers after they were forced to stand trial on charges of “action against national security", activists told BosNewsLife.

Hungary's Parliament Condemns Persecution Of Christians

By Stefan J. Bos, Chief International Correspondent BosNewsLife

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (BosNewsLife)-- Hungary’s parliament has passed a government-initiated decree condemning the persecution of Christian around the world as well as other religious minorities. The vote came after the government began opening an office supporting persecuted Christians following talks with Pope Francis.

NEWS ALERT: Nigeria Church Collapse Kills 160 (Update)

(ADDS CONCERNS OVER BUILDING STANDARDS, PERSECUTION)


By BosNewsLife Africa Service


ABUJA, NIGERIA (BosNewsLife)-- Mortuaries in Nigeria's southeastern city of Uyo are overflowing after metal girders and the roof of a crowded church collapsed onto worshippers, killing at least 160 people with the toll likely to rise, officials say. Saturday's tragedy happened at the charismatic Reigners Bible Church International while it was still under construction, church members said.