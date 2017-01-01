Abducted Indian Priest Begging For Life In Video
By Stefan J. Bos, Chief International Correspondent BosNewsLife
NEW DELHI/SANAA (BosNewsLife)-- Christians in the Arabic Peninsula have urged prayers for an Indian priest abducted in Yemen by Islamic militants on March 4, 2016, as New Year's Day was overshadowed by uncertainty over his condition and whereabouts. The appeal came after priest Tom Uzhunnalil was seen begging for his life in video footage published by social media, a day after Christmas.
