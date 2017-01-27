BREAKING: Hungary To Become Hub For Persecuted Christians

You are a few clicks away from helping BosNewsLife to remain the voice of the voiceless. Thank you for standing with us.

Support Us

BosNewsLife covers the trials and triumphs of those suffering for their faith. That news is free to read. We want the world to be aware of those whose voices may never be heard in other media. But that doesn't mean we don't have serious expenses to operate. Would you consider supporting our news agency by sending a donation?