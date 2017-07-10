Jailed Pastor Abused in Vietnam After Speaking To US Delegation  

By BosNewsLife Asia Service with reporting by Stefan J. Bos, Chief International Correspondent BosNewsLife

Pastor Nguyen was detained in Gia Lai Province of Vietnam's Central Highlands region in April 2011 on charges linked to his devoted "Christian witness," supporters say. In July 2012, he received an 11-year prison term for "undermining national unity."

On May 25, a delegation from the U.S. Consulate visited Pastor Nguyen in jail. "Despite having been warned in advance not to say anything negative against the state of Vietnam" he decided to disclose the information about the abuse, Christians said.